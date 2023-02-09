A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.

Jurors declined to convict Gomola of first-degree murder.

The incident occurred at New Jersey Urology on the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive during the afternoon of July 24, 2020.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that Gomola became upset about the details of an appointment concerning his father.

When Patient Services Representative Stephanie Horton attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, he pushed her and then pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest. The bullet exited through her back and struck a female patient in the knee.

Gomola fled the scene then returned and surrendered to a detective with the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead a short time later at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The other victim, a woman in her 50s, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gomola, who was a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail when he was arrested, has been held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 14th.

