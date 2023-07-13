Major National Retailer Closing All New Jersey Stores

After hoping for a miracle to save it from their financial woes, every Buybuy Baby store in America is closing for good.

The baby retail chain has been hanging in the balance since its parent company Bed Bath & Beyond announced its bankruptcy liquidation.

The investment company Go Global has expressed serious interest in purchasing Buybuy Baby but the deal failed to go through because Go Global's offer wasn't "viable," CNN reports.

A potential buyer pulled out of an auction due to devaluation.

While Overstock.com swooped in to help keep Bed Bath & Beyond alive online, time has run out for an investor to save Buybuy Baby brick-and-mortar stores.

A company called Dream on Me Industries expressed interest in taking ownership of Buybuy Baby's intellectual property, according to CNBC, but that deadline has reportedly passed.

120 Buybuy Baby stores nationwide will now officially close their doors, including the two South Jersey locations in Deptford and Cherry Hill. Long Branch, Bridgewater, and Livingston are among the other locations in the Garden State.

As far as gift registries are concerned, Buybuy Baby will preserve registry data after the stores close but may outsource to a third party to help fulfill registry purchases.

It's not yet been reported if the Buybuy Baby stores are closing immediately. We'll keep you posted.

