R.I.P. Sally Beauty in EHT.

Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone.

I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting Starbucks, Planet Fitness and, on occasion, Sally Beauty, and I swear it was JUST there! Like, a couple days ago.

I'm in that plaza enough that I would've seen 'going out of business' or 'everything must go' signs, some sort of indication Sally would be closing, but nope. Did I miss that?

It's a bummer to see yet another store in South Jersey closing. It was just announced that Bed Bath & Beyond and Regal Cinemas, both in Mays Landing, are done.

If anyone knows why this Sally Beauty store closed, let me know. FYI, Sally Beauty at Consumer Square in Mays Landing is still open.

