Buzzer-Beater! Watch St. Augustine’s Game Winning Shot vs Holy Spirit

The Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball semi-finals provided a buzzer-beater that will be talked about for years to come.

With St. Augustine Prep training 40-39 with four seconds remaining in their game against Holy Spirit, Hermits, sophomore Semaj Bethea took the inbounds pass and dribbled up the sideline. As the point guard crossed halfcourt, he launched a running three-point shot and connected, to give St. Augustine a 42-40 victory over the Spartans and into the CAL Finals.

The win sends the Hermits into Saturday's final against No. 8 seeded Mainland, who upset No. 4 seed St. Joe's, 45-35.

St. Augustine has been in six of the previous 10 CAL Finals, while Mainland is in the final game for the first time in school history.

The game is Saturday at noon at Absegami and can seen live on the Cape-Atlantic League Live YouTube channel.