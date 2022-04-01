2022 Cape-Atlantic League Baseball Preview

2022 Cape-Atlantic League Baseball Preview

The Cape-Atlantic League Baseball season opens tonight with games all over the area, including two games at the Coaches vs Cancer event at Birch Grove Park in Northfield and 10 games overall this weekend at Mainland.

Baseball in the Cape-Atlantic League is booming with players routinely moving on to play at the college or professional level, including 21 players who went on to play at the next level from the class of 2021.

After a lost 2020 season, baseball should get back to feeling normal again, with at least 15 players already making their college choices taking the field this season.

Here is a list of the players from the Cape-Atlantic League who have already committed to colleges:

Trevor Cohen 	 	Holy Spirit		Rutgers
Tom Finnegan 		Ocean City		St. John's
Cam Flukey (2023)	Egg Harbor Township	Coastal Carolina
C.J. Furey (2023)	St. Augustine		Villanova
Andrew Gaines 		St. Augustine		Wake Forest
Marco Levari (2023)	St. Augustine		Old Dominion
Duke McCarron (2023)	Ocean City		Maryland
Cohl Mercado 		St. Joseph		Boston College
Kyle Neri 		St. Augustine		Bryant
Justin Sweeney (2023)	Egg Harbor Township	Rutgers
Brady Small		St. Augustine		U.S. Military Academy
Ryan Taylor 		St. Augustine		Penn
Kanye Udoh 		St. Augustine		U.S. Military Academy
Ryan Weingartner 	St. Augustine		Purdue
John Wood 		Mainland		Mount St. Mary's

In addition to these players, here is one player to watch from every Cape-Atlantic League team in 2022:

Absegami - Andrew Baldino | SR | SS/P
ACIT - Sean Kellerman | SR | P/INF
Atlantic City - Drew Storr | SR | C
Bridgheton - Cameron Dunkle |SR | C/P
Buena - Tre Carano | SR | SS
Cape May Tech - Tanner Oliva | SO | P
Cedar Creek - Christian Coppola | SR | P
Hammonton - Drew Haines | JR | INF
Holy Spirit - Ryan Spina | SR | 3B
Lower Cape May - John Roach | SR | 2B/P
Middle Twp. - Ryan Gallagher | SR | IN/P
Mainland - Christian Elliott | SO | CF
Millville - Gavin Shapiro | SR | C
Oakcrest - Gavin Healy | SR | 1B
Pleasantville - Joe Gutierrez | SR | SS/P
St. Joe's Academy - Ty Mercado | SO | SS/P
Vineland - Xavier Cortez | JR | P/INF

3 Things to watch this season:

Sleeper team to watch: Mainland: The Mustangs may have lost Chase Petty, Mark Elliott and Brody Levin, but return a nice core and could have a solid lineup this season. Pleenty of the teams core gorup from last year return, including Cole Campbell, Joe Sheeran and Christian Elliott.

Sleeper player to watch: Duke McCarron | Ocean City.  McCarron is just a junior, but he has already committed to Maryland to pitch, but he could blossom into one of the top players in the Cape this season.

Sleeper pitcher to watch: Donovan Patten | Holy Spirit. Patten has been around for awhile, but has been over shadowed by some big name pitchers. No longer, he could be the Spartans big game pitcher in 2022.

Cape- Atlantic League Top 5 Teams

1. St. Augustine Prep - 8 players have already committed to colleges for the Hermits.
2.  Egg Harbor Twp. - Justin Sweeney is headed to Rutgers and pitcher Cam Flukey is headed to Coastal Carolina.
3. Ocean City - Pitching, pitching and more pitching for the Red Raiders with Tom Finnegan (St. John's) leading the staff.
4. Holy Spirit - Rutgers commit Trevor Cohen leads the way for a young, but talented Spartans team.
5. Mainland - Cole Campbell and a deep lineup help lead the Mustangs.

Baseball is back, so get out there and check out some of the great talent that South Jersey continues to produce.

