It's always neat to see local talent make it to the next level.

It's even more exciting to see them make it to the professional level.

After playing one season at Rutgers and four years at Sacred heart, former St. Joe's Wildcat football player, J.D. DiRenzo, a Hammonton native, has signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

DiRenzo landed at Rutgers after starting his college career at Sacred Heart and started 12 games, including nine at left guard and three at left tackle.

He was named the MVP of the Rutgers offense in 2022 and participated in the Hula Bowl.

While at St. Joe's, DiRenzo was a four-year letterwinner and was part of St. Joseph's state championship teams in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Now he will be competing for a roster spot with the Panthers.

He is the second South Jersey player who has been part of the Panthers. Colin Thompson, who trains in Cape May and is a member of the Lower Cape May high school football staff, was a member of the Panthers for the past three seasons.