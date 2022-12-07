Caesars is Bringing New Adult-Themed Attraction to AC Boardwalk

Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex to open on the Atlantic City Boardwalk by summer 2023.

The Hook was formally announced Tuesday as part of $400 million in renovations Caesars has pledged to make at its three Atlantic City casinos.

The project will incorporate the facade of the former Warner Theatre from 1929, which is currently part of the casino's exterior facing the Boardwalk.

For the unfamiliar, “Absinthe” is a live adult show described as "unapologetically raunchy", which has taken permanent residence in Caesar's Palace Las Vegas.

The Hook is also planned to be permanent and open every week of the year and will feature a world-premiere live show, directed by Cal McCrystal, the British comedy director of Atomic Saloon Show and One Man Two Guvnors.

Caesars says to expect "Spiegelworld’s signature blitz of ridiculous fun, jaw-dropping wow, and sizzling hot superhumans from around the world".

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment,” said Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison in a statement. “Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City.”

Caesars plans to reanimate the Warner as a 400-seat theater for “The Hook.” The theater will also host the first East Coast location of Superfrico, Spiegelworld’s psychedelic Italian-American restaurant, and several cocktail bars.

Spiegelworld and Caesars’ Atlantic City venture will utilize the current façade of the Warner Theater, and the venue’s restaurant and bars will be “fully integrated” into the experience, Mollison said.

Tickets for the June 30, 2023 performance of The Hook are now on sale for $68.

So Cool, So Close! Smithville Village Is Lit Up This December