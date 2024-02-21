We currently live in a world where it's not okay to poke fun at anything or anyone. There is one exception to that rule, however... New Jersey.

You're a jerk if you talk badly about almost anything else under the sun. All bets are off, however, if you choose to talk smack about the Garden State.

Don't worry, though. Residents are quite used to it. New Jersey people are used to the fact that New Jersey is the butt of the joke when it comes to the rest of the country. Here's the kicker: we LOVE that you hate it. It makes our loyalty to the state run even more deep.

Truth be told, however, most NJ residents have a love/hate relationship with the Garden State. Only we know how hard it is to make ends meet here, therefore we're the only ones allowed to trash talk it. It's like a sibling relationship in which you can make fun of your brothers and sisters, but if anyone else does it, that's when Mr. Hand meets Mr. Face.

New Jersey's Ugliest City Revealed

With that being said, after reading the recent survey published by the folks at Travel.ALot.com, I can't say that I disagree with which city they've deemed the ugliest in all of New Jersey. The survey in question didn't specifically target the Garden State. Let's just start off with that. They weren't purposely trying to bring NJ down. The survey names the city within each and every state in all of America that's the least pleasing to the eye.

So, which city won the title of New Jersey's ugliest? That would be Camden in Camden County.

That shouldn't come as a shock to anybody that lives within an hour radius of there. The crime rate is awful, the poverty level at an all-time high, and the education statistics are not good either. I will say this about Camden, though. There are plenty of people in that city just doing the best they can to remain above water. Some people in that city are just trying to raise their families and put food on the table.

Sure, it may not be the ideal place to raise a family here in the Garden State. It's pretty dangerous, too. The drug problem is out of control. But, let's not forget the innocent residents that live there who are just trying to get from day to day. They're doing the best they can to get by.

