Cape May Kicking Off Christmas Celebration With Tree Lighting

There's a chill in the air, Santa's arriving on a trolley and they're lighting the tree at the Emlen Physick Estate this Saturday evening, Nov 19, as Cape May kicks off its Victorian Christmas celebration.

With 50 years of experience in celebrating the Christmas season, Cape May does it as well as anybody.

Six weeks of holiday festivities and activities begin this weekend when Santa pulls up to the Physick House Saturday evening from 5 pm to 7:30 pm to switch on the lights on the huge tree during the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The Atlantic Brass Band will be on hand providing entertainment with holiday favorites during the ceremony. The Physick House Museum will be open for free self-guided tours.

Coming attractions during the Christmas season in Cape May include the 49th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours on Saturday, Dec. 3,10, and 17, an Old-fashioned Christmas Exhibit, and Breakfast with Santa, on Nov 27 and Dec. 18.

Victorian Cape May at Christmas is a beautiful place to make holiday memories with family and friends.

Soak in the sights and sounds as you travel on trolley rides, delight in this city’s holiday lights, tour homes, inns and B&Bs beautifully decorated for the holiday, share breakfast with Santa, and much more this holiday season.

Go to capemaymac.org/experience/christmas-in-cape-may for details on everything happening during Christmas in Cape May.

