The city of Cape May is simply a beautiful, festive town at Christmas time. Cape May is also a wonderful place to spend time shopping, entertaining, and enjoying the holiday season.

Congress Hall is a Winter Wonderland

Congress Hall even has its own Winter Wonderland at West End Garage - Step into the holiday HQ as the West End Garage transforms into a festive holiday shopping scene.

It’s not Winter Wonderland without the return of Congress Hall’s Igloos! It's a beautiful sight: twelve snow-white igloos and three red-and-white-striped holiday tents set up on the Grand Lawn, warmed by the glow of the tree.

One of the most anticipated Cape May holiday events of the season is Congress Hall's Breakfast with Santa, Saturdays, and Sundays in the Congress Hall Ballroom.

The Washington Street Mall is a Treat for Shopping and Dining

Together with fun holiday events and delightful décor, the Washington Street Mall is the perfect place to find unique gifts and support small business this holiday season. ‘Tis the season to celebrate old traditions – and make new ones. And, whether you buy a festive sweater from one of the boutiques or grab a hot cocoa from a café, your support makes the holidays even happier for small South Jersey businesses.

Cape May Has Holiday Tours Aplenty

My all-time favorite holiday tour is the Cape May Candlelight House Tour. Cape May MAC launched this tour in 1973 and ever since it has been a highlight of the Christmas season in Cape May. On three nights in December travel to homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, for this self-guided tour, stepping across the thresholds to take in interiors beautifully decorated for the holidays.

But that's not all for Christmas tours in Cape May. You will find a variety of trolley tours, ghosts of Christmas Past tours, tours of the beautiful Emlen Physick Estate and much more.

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas

