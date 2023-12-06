Cape May Named Best Small Town in America for 2024

A new year, and new accolades for our friends in Cape May, New Jersey.

US Historians have named Cape May one of the Top 10 Best Small Towns to Live in America 2024.

Get our free mobile app

YouTube US Historians YouTube US Historians loading...

Cape May named to the Top 10

US Historians placed Cape May at #6 on their list, shining the spotlight again on South Jersey's cherished summer beach resort.

YouTube US Historians YouTube US Historians loading...

What determines the Top 10?

Editors says their list of ten cities are the best small towns to "live and thrive." They are certainly hidden gems.

YouTube US Historians YouTube US Historians loading...

What they say about Cape May

Here's what they say about Cape May: "This coastal town is a Victorian paradise, adorned with colorful houses, pristine beaches, and a vibrant boardwalk."

(We assume they're talking about the two-mile-long paved promenade. The last wooden boardwalk was destroyed by a storm in the early 1960s.)

Editors note that Cape May is not just a summer destination, but " a year-round haven for those who crave the coastal lifestyle."

YouTube US Historians YouTube US Historians loading...

What makes Cape May special?

US Historians point out that Cape May is a winner thanks to affordability, job opportunities, safety, and amenities.

More about Cape May below.

What other cities made the Top 10?

Editors chose Kennebunkport, Maine as their number on pick. After that the list includes Telluride, Colorado, Whitefish, Montana, Holland, Michigan, and Stowe, Vermont.

After Cape May, the top 10 includes Sheridan, Wyoming, Elmira, New York, Winslow, Arizona, and St. Augustine, Florida.

More on Cape May and the other best small towns can be found in this video:

SOURCE: US Historians.

Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House This one of a kind home sits on Beach Avenue, steps away from the ocean Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly