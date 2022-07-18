Cape May Police Are Trying to ID Women

Cape May Police photos/Facebook

Cape May Police have asked for your help identifying two women wanted for shoplifting from a shop on the Washington Street Mall.

The shoplifting happened on Friday, July 15 at 4:45 pm, according to a Cape May Police Facebook post.

The women are seen browsing in the store, with one of the women actually looking up at the surveillance camera just as the video captures her in the store.

Police have not said which store the women allegedly shoplifted from or what was stolen.

The quality of these photos is extremely good. If you recognize these women, you are encouraged to contact Cape May May Police at 609-884-9500. Any tips may be given anonymously.

