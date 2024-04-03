Cape May Cops Looking to Identify Bike-with-Basket Riding Man

Despite their city being very seasonal, police in Cape May are busy all year long.

Cape May Police look to identify man caught on camera

You may be new to these parts, but South Jersey has cameras everywhere!

Some of those cameras have caught a man on a bike, that police want to talk to.

Cape May Police say they're looking to identify this man caught on the Cape May Promenade with a bicycle.

Police aren't saying what - if anything - this man has done, only that they are looking to identify him.

(We're guessing it has something to do with the bike.)

Cape May Promenade Cape May Police Department loading...

Contact police if you can help

If you can help Cape May Police with an identification, you're urged to call Detective Shustack at 609-884-9503. You can also email kshustack@capemaycity.com.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

