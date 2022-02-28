Carrie Underwood now has a 7-year-old on her hands. The country superstar threw a skating birthday party — Star Wars-themed — for her son Isaiah recently, and shared photos with fans on Sunday, Feb. 27.

There was cake, decorations and friends in attendance, but no presents — a request by the man of the hour himself.

Isaiah opted for no gifts on his special day. Instead, he asked that people make donations to an organization called Danita's Children. The nonprofit works to take care of orphans and impoverished children in Haiti.

Get our free mobile app

"What 7 year old does that?!?!", Underwood writes on social media.

She also revealed how loving her son is, saying that, "He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style ... wise beyond his years."

The "Cry Pretty" singer once again she chose her staple Ivey Cakes to execute the perfect confection for the Star Wars party. It looks like they rented out the entire skating rink for the occasion, and Mom snapped a picture of Isaiah playing an arcade game with his friends, which was part of her photo drop on Instagram.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher were married on July 10, 2010. They welcomed Isaiah on Feb. 27, 2015 and a second son, Jacob, on Jan. 21, 2019.

The former American Idol champ is back in Las Vegas for more dates on her Reflection residency in March. She'll take the stage at Resorts World March 23, 25, 26 and 30. Underwood has more dates scheduled in April and May, and she will return to Stagecoach this year in Indio, Calif., on April 30.