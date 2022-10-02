Two weeks after Carrie Underwood was seen practicing her aim with a handgun, her son Isaiah could be found staring down the sights of a crossbow. The 7-year-old recently joined his dad Mike Fisher on a hunting trip.

Fisher posted the photo on Monday (Sept. 26) in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was one day prior. It's not the first time his followers have seen him getting his oldest son ready for deer season, and he explains he's keeping a family tradition alive.

Get our free mobile app

"I have some great memories as a kid hunting with my dad and I’m grateful he passed it down to me," the 42-year-old former hockey player writes. "I know not everyone likes to hunt but the more we can get ourselves and our kids outside in God creation the better!"

Aside from one or two people upset about the use of firearms, comments on Fisher's post are overwhelmingly positive. He'd previously shared a photo on Instagram Story of Isaiah aiming a bow at an indoor target. So far, there's no evidence that the boy got a shot off in the wild or hit an animal.

Fisher and Underwood have two kids, Isaiah (known as Izzy) and 3-year-old Jacob.

attachment-mike fisher isiah hunting Instagram loading...

These new photos represent the second time this month that someone from the Underwood/Fisher family was seen armed. Previously, fans enjoyed watching the "Ghost Story" singer fire off a few rounds on what Fisher called date night.

This video was a bit of a shock to her fans who've known her to sing against gun violence — in 2018 she released a song called "The Bullet" on her Storyteller album. This recording was partially inspired by the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

Combine the family's knowledge of guns and hunting with the singer's newfound love of gardening, and you have four people fully prepared for any type of apocalypse. This hobby, she tells Country Countdown USA's Lon Helton, was inspired by the last world shutdown.

"We have some property, so I started planting things," Underwood shares. "I hadn’t gotten into it. But then I was like, ‘I don’t know where the world is going. I better learn how to do things that contribute to our well being just in case things get worse."

Underwood is busy preparing for the start of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which begins on Oct. 15.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.