Check your account: NJ has started paying out ANCHOR tax rebates

💲 Did you get your ANCHOR property relief money?

💲 More than 800,000 direct deposit payments are being made today

💲 You can check to see the status of your payment

Starting today, Tuesday, March 28, the first batch of ANCHOR property tax relief rebate payments are being sent out to New Jersey residents who elected to get their rebate via direct deposit.

According to the state Treasury Department more than 800,000 ANCHOR payments have been made, and paper checks will begin to be mailed out starting next week.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program updates the former Homestead Benefit property tax relief program, it extends eligibility to renters for the first time in a generation, and it also increases the income threshold for eligible Garden State residents.

How to check right now

You can check the status of your application here.

According to the Treasury Department most payments will be made before May 3, 2023 but if no payment is received by that time you can check the online link again, or call 1-888-238-1233 for more information.

Applications that need additional information could take more time to finalize.

The governor says we are following through on our promise

Gov. Phil Murphy said “at a time when families are facing increasing pressure on their wallets, it’s a good feeling to know we are following through on our promise to make New Jersey more affordable.”

Treasurer Liz Muoio said when the program was created “we knew it would be a game changer for residents all over the State, I’m so pleased that money is going back into the pockets of more New Jerseyans than ever before.”

More than 1.7 million New Jersey residents applied for the ANCHOR rebate program, including 1.25 million homeowners and over 514,000 renters.

In his budget address the governor announced the $2 billion ANCHOR relief program will be repeated next year, pending the approval of New Jersey legislators.

