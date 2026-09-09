Labor Day has come and gone, and it's time to start getting ready for the fall.

Since it's 2026, we have to drag out the 50 foot skeletons, giant pumpkins, and more.

It's time to decorate, y'all!

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Getting Ready For Fall at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

You thought you had a lot of work to do to get ready for the fall season!

Our friends at Storybook Land, on the Black Horse Pike in EHT, have been getting ready for the busy season of fall, which kick off September 19th at the park.

Featured in fall:non-scary Trick or Treat weekends in October.

Getting ready for the season is no small task at Storybook Land.

How about 1,350 bales of hay? HEY! That's a lot of hay!

Also on the do-to list: 650 mums, 800 cornstalks, and 12 bins of pumpkins and gourds.

Fall at Storybook Land means hayrides, corn mazes, and lots of Halloween fun!

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What's Planned For Fall at Storybook Land

For 30 years, they've been celebrating fall at the park.

The Fall Into Fun Festival kicks off September 19th and features all of Storybook Land's rides and attractions, great photo opportunities, and special fall experiences.

A special food and beverage menu will be available during the fall season.

Jessica Panetta is co-owner of Storybook Land:

“Fall has been part of the Storybook Land tradition for nearly 30 years, and there’s something really special about watching families come back year after year to experience it together. Many parents who bring their children today remember coming for hayrides, pumpkins and Halloween fun when they were kids themselves, and that is what this is all about — creating traditions families can carry from one generation to

the next.”

Find out more about Storybook Land here.