Checkout these Sea Isle City, NJ Family-Friendly Events in August

We are in the final full month of the 2023 Summer Season and Sea Isle City has a stacked lineup of family-friendly events to enjoy for the final weeks until Labor Day Weekend.

There are five Wednesdays in August, which means there will be five movies featured in Sea Isle City's "Movies Under The Stars" this month. The free event is hosted at Excursion Park (located at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue), attendees are invited to bring out their favorite beach chair and/or blankets to enjoy these movies that will begin at Dusk each week. Here is the list of movies being shown this month:

August 2nd: DC League of Super-Pets

August 9th: Lightyear

August 16th: Jurrasic World Dominion

August 23rd: Puss In Boots - The Last Wish

August 30th: Top Gun Maverick

Family Fun Nights continue in Sea Isle City with four more Monday events in August. The festivities will start at 7 pm with interactive live performances starting around 730 pm along with additional activities for families and kids across from the main stage. Here is the list of each week's theme nights and special activities associated with your family's favorite characters:

*August 7th: Superheroes Unite

-Families will have the chance to meet some of their favorite superheroes, get to undergo superhero training then take the Oath to earn your Superhero Card. Kids will get to play interactive games and be ready for special surprises this Monday Night.

*August 14th: Villians and Descendants

-The Villians are looking to take over the shore, but The Descendants will be there too as families will be entertained by another chapter in this ongoing saga. kids will get to meet characters such as Mal, Evie, Maleficent, and the Evil Queen at Excursion Park.

*August 21st: Mickey’s Magical Sing-Along

-Mickey Mouse returns to Sea Isle City with some of his friends to teach kids how to become official Mouseketeers. Families will be able to relive the nostalgia of Disney Classics as Mickey and His Mouseketeers host a night of classic songs.

*August 28th: Frozen Fever

-Kids will get to meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf before they perform "Let It Go" a Frozen-inspired skit featuring live singing of their favorite songs from the Frozen saga. Plus there will be trivia and more entertainment for families to enjoy on the final Monday Night of the 2023 Summer season.

There are four Concert Under The Stars performances scheduled for the month of August in Sea Isle City. Excursion Park hosts each concert starting at 730pm on Saturday Nights; Here is the list of performers for August:

-August 5th: Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)

-August 12th: Beatlemania Again (Beatles Tribute Band)

-August 19th: Yellow Brick Road (A Tribute to Elton John)

-August 26th: Countdown to Ecstasy (Steely Dan Tribute Band)

For more information about these and other events happening in Sea Isle City in August, you can visit the Sea Isle City Tourism website by clicking here.