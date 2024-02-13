Will Marcia Brady Kill Jan and Greg at Resorts in Atlantic City?

Has Marcia Brady gone off the deep end?

Is she about to kill off here brother and sister?

Will it happen in Atlantic City?

Atlantic City casino doing Brady Bunch take-off show

Resorts Casino in Atlantic City is hosting an interesting show in February and March. It's "A Very Brady Murder: A Murdery Parody."

In the name of Alice the housekeeper, what's going on here?

Resorts is hosting what it's calling an interactive event. Audience members will participate and help solve this Brady Bunch Crime.

The crime, we understand, does not involve the curse of the ancient tiki idol - which was in play when the Brady Bunch TV show went to Hawaii.

Meet the cast

People attending the performance are promised a good time:

"There will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters (and a fun race to see who can get them all first), hidden clues, and even an opportunity to get your mug shot. Once the performance begins, you will become part of the action as you play detective and try to solve the mystery.

Listen closely, gather the clues, and try to deduce who the killer is and win the prize!"

While the cast is not named, we're assuming none of the cast from the original TV series (or the movie made years later) is involved.

So, load the kids into the station wagon and let us know how it goes!

For tickets and more information, click here.

"Here's a story, of a lovely lady...."

