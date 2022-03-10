A man from Burlington County will be spending the next 15 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl and recording it with his cell phone.

28-year-old Cody Rodriguez of Browns Mills was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Authorities say their investigation began one year ago when Rodriguez showed the child sexual abuse material on his cell phone to a friend. The person who viewed it informed the victim’s parents and they contacted police.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, the assaults happened on multiple occasions during 2020 and Rodriguez knew the victim and her family.

Get our free mobile app

"We applaud the person who took action after becoming aware of these horrendous photos and videos,” Coffina said in a press release. "Anyone who has reason to believe that a child is being abused, in any fashion, should immediately contact police. We must protect those who often are unable or afraid to seek out help on their own."

Rodriguez must serve the entire 15-year term before becoming eligible for parole.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators