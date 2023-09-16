Come Join Us Friday at Cat Country 107.3’s Anniversary Party!

We're celebrating our 25th anniversary and you're invited!

Friday, we'll be celebrating at Sweetwater Riverdeck and Marina in Sweetwater.

Rising country star Carolyn Miller will perform starting at 7 pm, and shortly after 8 pm, we'll be choosing one winner of a trip for two to see Carrie Underwood in Vegas!

Only 50 people will be qualified to win the trip. To be one of the finalists, make sure you're listening to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna at 620 am and 720 am for your chance to call in and be a finalist! More about the trip to see Carrie can be found here.

We've had a blast serving South Jersey for 25 years and we can't wait to see you there!

You may have seen Carolyn Miller perform at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, or at one of her many appearances around the region. She's headlined shows and shared the stage with a number of country stars including Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Ashley McBride, and Walker Hayes.

No tickets are needed for the event. We hope to see you at Sweetwater Riverdeck Friday evening!

