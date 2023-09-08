Win a Trip to See Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas

Cat Country 107.3 is celebrating our 25th anniversary and we're celebrating with a party! One finalist at the party will win a trip for 2 to Las Vegas to see Carrie Underwood in concert!

Here's the deal:

* Friday, September 22, we're bringing up-and-coming country star Carolyn Miller to the Sweetwater Riverdeck in Sweetwater, NJ! She'll perform outside starting a little after 6 p.m. (Her performance is open to the public!)

*50 finalists and their guests will be there - and one of the finalists will win the trip to see Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas!

Here's how to become a finalist for the contest: Just listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna each morning from 5:30 - 10 a.m. Each morning you'll have a few chances to call in and become a finalist. (Or text in on our Cat Country 107.3 APP.)

Once you're a finalist, you must attend the event at Sweetwater Riverdeck on September 22nd. One finalist will be selected to win the trip. So, yes, you must be present to win.

The trip includes:

*A 2-night stay at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

*2 tickets to Carrie Underwood's Reflection, at Resorts World Theater.

* $500 Airfare allowance.

Want to get tickets or learn more about Carrie's residency in Las Vegas? Go to AXS.com and RWLASVEGAS.com.

Want to know more about rising start Carolyn Miller? Go here.

