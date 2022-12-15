Contamination Concern Spurs Cautionary Recall of Baby Formula

The ByHeart baby formula company has announced a voluntary recall of several batches of their Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. Concerns about the possible cross-contamination of their product during the packaging process has led to the recall of product batches including 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1.

The company says in a message to their customers,

"We are taking this precautionary measure because one test sample collected from the third-party packaging facility tested positive for Cronobacter Sakazakii. All product packaged that day, and the first production on the next day, was isolated for destruction and not distributed. Out of an abundance of caution, we are now recalling all product produced during the entire run."

The company emphasizes that none of the ByHeart products distributed, has tested positive, nor have they received any complaints. This voluntary recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure. They say that if your baby has already consumed ByHeart formula, there is no need for concern. They advise that if you have formula from any of the affected batches, you should simply discard it. Consumers who purchased affected batches can contact ByHeart for refund information at notices@byheart.com

Parents of newborns have been faced with the challenge of finding baby formula in stores since the shutdown of one of the nation's largest producers of baby formula, Abbott Nutrition earlier this year. Several complaints about Cronobacter Sakazakii in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured at Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility, resulted in a voluntary recall, that forced parents of newborns to scramble to find baby formula.

