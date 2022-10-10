Watch Out, I Might Ram Your Car on Tilton Road in Northfield, NJ

Not on purpose!

Of course not!

Possibly by accident, though.

Every day I drive down Northfield's Tilton Road (where our offices and studios are located) and sometimes, I feel like I'm living in some sort of demolition derby scenario.

As I move down the roadway (at the speed limit!) cars are always waiting to pull into traffic from parking lots and businesses along the way.

You might be thinking, "Well duh! That's how traffic works, ya idiot!"

Well, yes, but the problem comes when people pull into the roadway with the front of their cars, waiting to get into the roadway!

You can't do that! My car is in the roadway (going the speed limit!), you're car can't occupy that space in the roadway, or I'M GOING TO HIT YOU! (Not on purpose!)

Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash loading...

It happened the other day. As I'm heading south (or west.... I don't have a compass), a car was sticking its nose out INTO MY LANE on Tilton Road! I was forced to brake, slow down, and wait for the traffic to pass before merging into the next lane to avoid a collision.

As usually happens, horns were beeped and middle fingers were raised!

(Hey, I believe that if God gave me a horn and a middle finger, He did so so I would use them!)

PEOPLE! We can't both occupy the traffic lane! Please stop encroaching into the roadway when I'm already int the roadway (going the speed limit!).

I'm surprised more accidents don't happen on Tilton Road because of this. I see it all the time.

Perhaps some government entity needs to do a traffic study to figure out why this happens so much on this street. The road is 5 lanes and wasn't always that wide. Maybe the speed limit is too high? Maybe business entrances and exits need to be reconfigured?

In the meantime, watch out on Tilton Road!

