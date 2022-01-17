A 19-year-old man from Wildwood finds himself in trouble with the law for allegedly breaking into two vehicles near his home.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, their officers were called to the 300 West Block of Cresse Avenue just before 1 AM Sunday. They say, "The response was a direct result of the owner of a nearby property, observing suspicious activity on his exterior surveillance camera system."

Get our free mobile app

An investigation lead to Keith Press, who lives nearby, being identified as a suspect.

Authorities continue,

"During the interaction with Press, an authorized search of his residence resulted in the recovery of property identified as having a nexus to the motor vehicle burglaries. Accordingly, Press was arrested for his unlawful actions."

Charges filed

Press has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree theft of movable property.

Press was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here.