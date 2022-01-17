Cops: Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested for Not One, But Two Car Burglaries
A 19-year-old man from Wildwood finds himself in trouble with the law for allegedly breaking into two vehicles near his home.
According to the Wildwood Police Department, their officers were called to the 300 West Block of Cresse Avenue just before 1 AM Sunday. They say, "The response was a direct result of the owner of a nearby property, observing suspicious activity on his exterior surveillance camera system."
An investigation lead to Keith Press, who lives nearby, being identified as a suspect.
"During the interaction with Press, an authorized search of his residence resulted in the recovery of property identified as having a nexus to the motor vehicle burglaries. Accordingly, Press was arrested for his unlawful actions."
Charges filed
Press has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of fourth-degree theft of movable property.
Press was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.