Not to come off like a basic b****, but I am a proud brunch-obsessed Jersey girl, through and through. Brunch is, hands down, my most favorite meal to enjoy at a local restaurant. I love breakfast food, but I also love getting to eat it at 1 p.m on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. I'm just your basic brunch girlie always looking for the next spot to try.

I'm not the only one in South Jersey to enjoy bountiful brunch date. In New Jersey, brunching isn't just a meal or activity. It's basically a ✨lifestyle✨.

Brunch in New Jersey

Brunch culture in South Jersey, much like in many other regions in the northeast, embodies a blend of leisure, culinary delight, and socialization. South Jersey, with its proximity to Philadelphia and its own unique local flavor, contributes its own nuances to the brunch scene.

Diverse Culinary Offerings: South Jersey boasts a diverse culinary landscape, with brunch menus reflecting this richness. From classic American diner fare to innovative fusion dishes, you can find a wide array of options to suit every palate. Local favorites might include pork roll sandwiches, Jersey tomato salads, or fresh seafood dishes.

Local Ingredients: South Jersey's agricultural heritage shines through in its brunch offerings. Many restaurants source their ingredients locally, showcasing the region's fresh produce, meats, and dairy. This emphasis on farm-to-table dining adds a distinct freshness and quality to the brunch experience.

Casual and Relaxed Atmosphere: Brunch in South Jersey typically unfolds in a casual and laid-back atmosphere. Whether you're dining at a cozy cafe, a waterfront eatery, or a historic inn, expect a relaxed vibe where lingering over a meal with friends or family is encouraged.

South Jersey's best brunch spot

According to the folks at Best Of NJ, the best place to enjoy brunch these days in South Jersey is a little spot just off the Black Horse Pike in Blackwood called Blair Mountain Biscuit Company. Their website explains how Chef and owner Ted Miller brings his southern roots to southern New Jersey.

As the executive chef at Bluemont Vineyard in Virginia, Ted developed his signature biscuit recipe. His cheddar rosemary drop biscuits were a quick favorite and became his specialty.

After moving to South Jersey with his wife, Tori, the pandemic is what made Chef Ted decide to figure out how to incorporate his specialty into his community. Voilà! Blair Mount Biscuit Co was born!

Apparently, you can't go wrong with either the breakfast biscuit sandwich or the berries and cream French toast. Let us know what you'd try off the menu on our app!

