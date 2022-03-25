Couple Arrested for Setting Fire to Occupied Somers Point Home

A man and woman from Somers Point are in jail after allegedly setting fire to an occupied home early Wednesday morning.

Breaking AC is reporting that DeShaun Howard, 21 and Faith Tompkins, 18, set fire to the home on the 100 block of West Dawes Avenue in Somers Point.

The pair are accused of setting the blaze around 4 am Wednesday.

Everyone inside the home escaped without injury, according to Somers Point Police. It's not known why the pair set the home on fire.

Howard and Tompkins were arrested on Thursday and are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

