It should be no secret at this point that coyotes are here to stay in the Garden State.

There are coyotes here in South Jersey. While that shouldn't come as a shocking development, there always seems to be people. Yes, coyotes have inhabited this region for many years. If you live in one of the Garden State's rural areas, there's a good chance one has sprinted through your land or neighborhood a time or two.

Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash loading...

You have to be careful right now here in the Garden State because it's officially ✨ coyote mating season. ✨ According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, this is the time of year they're on the move.

Coyotes breed once a year and breeding generally occurs in January/February. During this annual mid-winter breeding season coyotes may be seen and especially heard more regularly than at other times of the year, except when pups are accompanying the adults in late summer and early fall.

They're relatively harmless, but can sometimes pose a problem for people with land and other pets that might get in a coyote's way.

Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash loading...

Here's what you should know about coyotes roaming around NJ:

They're generally nocturnal. That means they're not exactly fans of human interaction. Coyotes are skittish canines; they usually try to remain hidden at all costs. However, when food sources are scarce, their instincts kick in. They'll be on the hunt for something to eat.

Get our free mobile app

Where are they?

As previously mentioned, they're basically all over the state. It's a lot more common to see them in the northwestern parts of New Jersey, but they're everywhere.

When it comes to South Jersey, it's not too surprising that they're appearing in more populated areas as they are desperate for food since they're being pushed from place to place with all of the land development.

Canva Canva loading...

How can I protect my pets?

It's mating season for coyotes here in the Garden State, so while food is always a priority, they're likely looking for companionship at the moment. If you have unfenced land that could potentially lure a coyote, you obviously want to make sure you don't leave your dogs and cats outside unattended. This is especially true at night.

Your also advised not to leave your pets outside tied to a lead of any kind. The reason is obvious. If a coyote does come onto your property, you want your dogs to be able to get out of dodge rather than them being reduced to sitting ducks. If they're tied to a lead, they can't get to safety.

It's best to take your dogs out on a leash rather than letting them roam your properly freely at the moment. Coyotes are usually active at night, but you really never know when you'll come across when during mating season.

If you have neighbors that are new to the state, make sure you past this post along. Don't, however, tell them this:

The Worst Possible Advice to Give to Someone Who is New to New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman