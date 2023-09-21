Cranberry Festival in Chatsworth is One of New Jersey’s Best

If you've never been to the Cranberry Festival in Chatsworth, New Jersey, this is the year you must go.

This year's event happens Saturday and Sunday, October 21st and 22nd in Chatsworth, Burlington County. On that weekend, the town, with a population of maybe 2,000 people welcomes tens of thousands of people from around the region.

There actually were a couple of years, during COVID, when the event was not held. Other than those years, the event has been happening for about 40 years in the tiny town - really in the middle of nowhere.

One of the allures for me has always been the drive to and from the festival because no matter which direction you're coming from, you'll be passing some majestic cranberry bogs. Some of these might still be in the middle of harvest season during the festival.

Once you get to Chatsworth, you'll enjoy the ritual of finding parking. If you're lucky, you'll be able to park in one of the festival's designated parking lots. If not, you may park on a single-lane road that winds in and out of town. Just in case, prepare yourself to do a bit of walking, to get to the event.

Harvest Begins At Colorful Cranberry Bogs Getty Images loading...

Once you arrive, you'll find a huge collection of exhibitors showing off and selling their crafts, paintings, and everything else under the sun.

For me, my favorites are the stands that sell cranberry-related food. You'll find cranberry baking goods, cranberry bread, hot sauce, ice cream, and more.

There's always plenty of live entertainment and food vendors too.

If you feel the need to get out from behind your phone, be outdoors, and do some people-watching, Chatsworth's Cranberry Festival should be a must-go this fall.

