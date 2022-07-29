Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a famous cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia.

According to WCAU-TV, the blaze at Jim’s Steaks at 4th and South Streets in South Philadelphia started just before 10:00 Friday morning.

The station reports, "smoke could be seen billowing from every floor of the four-story building as firefighters knocked down windows."

WPVI-TV quoted a Tweet from the Philadelphia Fire Department that said, "This incident at 4th & South is now at two alarms, meaning about 100 PFD members are responding -- firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel."

The manager at the restaurant told a reporter with NBC 10 that an air conditioning unit had stopped working and then it started to smoke.

No injuries had been reported as of late Friday morning.

46 year history

According to their website, Jim's Steaks first opened in 1976. They say,

Five-time winner of Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" award and Zagat rated, Jim's South St. is your 'must-have' cheesesteak when only the BEST will do.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

