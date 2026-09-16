It may not be America's most loved casserole, but it's certainly the most popular holiday casserole.

Maybe it's so popular not for the taste, but for the ease of making - and for the fact that it's kind of pretty.

When I say, "not for the taste", I'm thinking mostly of myself.

I mean, canned green beans - yuck!

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Invented in Camden, New Jersey

If you're like me, you may forget that the Campbell's Soup Company is headquartered in New Jersey.

It's been there for a very long time.

Campbell's Soup is where the famous Green Bean Casserole was born.

According to the Campbell's Company, an employee, Dorcas Reilly, invented the casserole in a Campbell's test kitchen in 1955.

It was originally called Green Bean Bake.

Campbell's says the recipe is viewed over a million times each Thanksgiving. They estimate half of the Thanksgiving tables in America have the casserole on it each year.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Easy Peasy

The casserole is easy, partly because there are only six ingredients: canned or fresh green beans, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, soy sauce, black pepper, milk, and French-fried onions.

It was originally featured as an everyday side dish, but now it's mostly a Thanksgiving and Christmas dish.

What's your go-to holiday casserole? Do you make the Green Bean Casserole? Do you have a variation.

SOURCE: Campbell's Company