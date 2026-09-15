Well, that was fun.

After spending two summers playing shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Kenny Chesney is returning to what his fans love the most.

The stadium tour is back!

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Astrida Valigorsky, Wireimage Via Getty Images Kenny Chesney at the CMA Awards

Kenny Chesney Hits the Road in 2027

Everyone is famous for something.

Kenny Chesney is famous for his stadium shows.

He goes all out, putting on a show for every single person in attendance, and calls on some of the best performers to open things up for him.

After being off the road for two years, Chesney is bring back his stadium shows.

This time, it's the Original Vibe Room Tour 2027!

The Vibe Room is the name of the backstage area where Kenny usually meets friends and family before a show, but now he's bring the Vibe Room out into the stadium. ("Everyone is friends and family!")

Rick Diamond Kenny Chesney Kicks Off

All About the Philadelphia Show

Kenny Chesney will be playing Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, June 12, 2027.

Also on the schedule: Eric Church!

Sheryl Crow and Greylan James.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (September 18th) at 10am at kennychesney.com

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