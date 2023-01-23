When the Eagles defeated the Giants on Saturday night, all eyes were on who their opponent would be for Sunday's NFC Championship game - San Francisco or their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Well, we all see how that went, with Dak Prescott throwing two interceptions as the 49ers advanced with a 19-12 win over Dallas.

As you would imagine, Cowboys fans didn't take it to well, including this guy who now needs a new TV following the loss.

He wasn't the only Cowboys fan that was a bit irrational after the teams loss, but he didn't even wait til the end of the game to show how frustrated he was with Prescott and the rest of his Dallas teammates.

I'm sure there are plenty of other great Cowboys fans losing their mind videos out there, but these two really got me off on the right foot to start the week.

Its victory Monday all over the Delaware Valley and the Eagles will host the 49ers on Sunday, while the Cowboys start to think about the draft!