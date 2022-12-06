Deadlines Announced By The 3 Biggest Delivery Shippers In New Jersey

We are all shopping like crazy right about now. Part of the holiday rush is getting those gifts in the mail in time for Christmas. The three major delivery outlets announced their deadlines so here is what you need to know. By the way, Santa is shocked you are cutting it this close.

Not trying to add any pressure here but the clock is ticking. You have to get those gifts and goodies in the mail by certain dates or you are going to miss Christmas with the loved ones that don’t live nearby.

Christmas is on a Sunday this year so there are some overnight limitations you should remember if you are a last-minute Louie. Here are the big dates you need to know if you are going to take the most cost-effective route and use ground shipping.

FedEx Deadline

Dec 14

UPS is going to ask us to be a day ahead of schedule because Christmas lands on a Sunday.

UPS Deadline

Dec 22

United States Postal Service

Dec 17

If you want to know the same deadline information for Hanukkah, just use the dates above and subtract one week and the dates above will apply.

Another heads up, the United States Postal Service and UPS will not be working on the day after Christmas so if you miss the boat, the soonest it could arrive is Dec 27th. You can read way more details form News12 here.

