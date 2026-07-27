If you're moving to New Jersey for college, it's basically a high-stakes survival game. Between trying to decipher whether Taylor Ham or pork roll rules the breakfast table, mastering the absolute chaos of jughandles, and figuring out what highway exit everyone is talking about, transplant students are set up to struggle from day one.

Out of all the local quirks, there’s one specific South Jersey town name that acts as the ultimate low-key trap. If you hand the aux cord, or worse, a GPS map—to an out-of-state freshman, watching them try to say this word out loud is pure, unadulterated comedy.

The Word Trap That Every Newbie Falls For

To anyone who grew up outside the Garden State and relies strictly on textbook English, spelling is everything. So when college kids roll onto campus and see local town names printed on street signs or welcome banners, their brains automatically default to standard rules of pronunciation.

Get our free mobile app

Big mistake... HUGE. In South Jersey, we love treating vowels like suggestions. We hide silent letters where you least expect them and are always shifting syllable stress just to keep everyone on their toes. If a town name looks completely straightforward on paper, trust me... it’s a setup.

The Ultimate Hometown Tongue-Twister

So, what’s the main culprit? Whether it’s tripping over the extra syllables of "Absecon" or turning "Forked River" into something that sounds entirely fabricated, hearing a stressed-out sophomore try to ask for directions using local nomenclature never gets old.

Next time you're hanging out with your friends, casually drop one of these hometown names into conversation. If they pronounce it with total, unwavering confidence and get it completely wrong, just smile, hand them an iced coffee, and officially welcome them to South Jersey. Also, make sure you tell them how to pronounce "Buena" correctly. Nobody ever says it right.

Most Mispronounced Words In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo