During the holidays, many people like to show appreciation to their mail carriers with gifts. My mom gave our mail person a little something every year when I was growing up. It always stuck with me. I fully plan on doing that when I have my own house. Since I live in a condo, I've never met my mail person.

Did you know that mail carriers aren't allowed to accept certain types of gifts? This is mainly due to ethical or safety reasons. Here’s a rundown of what they are NOT allowed to accept:

Cash: Postal workers are, unfortunately, not allowed to accept cash or money as a gift. You may want to tip them for a job well done, but don't. This is to avoid any accusations of favoritism or bribery.

Alcohol: Giving alcohol is also off-limits. Even if it’s a fancy bottle of wine or something festive for the season, don't even think about it. Postal workers cannot accept alcoholic beverages as gifts.

Expensive Gifts: There are limits on the value of gifts. The U.S. Postal Service has guidelines that prevent mail carriers from accepting gifts valued over $20 (and no more than $50 from the same customer per year). This is to ensure fairness and prevent any appearance of favoritism.

Gift Cards: USPS also discourages giving gift cards because they can be seen as similar to cash, and might raise some eyebrows about the gift’s value.

Even though they can't accept certain things, mail carriers really appreciate thoughtful gifts like a handwritten card, small treats (like packaged snacks or candy), or something personal that isn’t too expensive. Just be sure to stay within the guidelines, and they'll surely appreciate the kind holiday gesture. Who wouldn't?

