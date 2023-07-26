My perfect grilled cheese would be rye bread and cheddar cheese, plain and simple. Wanna get a little crazy, throw a nice slice of tomato on that grilled cheese. I remember Mom making open-face grilled cheese. That was only one slice of bread with cheese on top and toasted til the cheese had a slight brown top. As always have a nice pickle and chips to go with that and you have a perfect lunch. Tomato soup also goes very well with grilled cheese or as our friends across the pond call it "cheese on toast".

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Gio Bartlett Unsplash.com Gio Bartlett loading...

According to Lovefood "Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission. There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras."

Unsplash.com Dana DeVolk Unsplash.com Dana DeVolk loading...

So how about us here in Jersey? Where did Lovefood select as the best spot to get a delicious grilled cheese sandwich? According to their article "American Melts is a “build your own” grilled cheese bar and the possibilities are both seemingly endless and definitely delicious. Filling options include classic American cheese, bacon, pesto, pickles, sliced apple and portobello mushroom, and diners can choose from different sandwich bases from country white bread to wholegrain. Customers describe the results as the best sandwiches they’ve ever had, and just a great grilled cheese. There are gluten-free and vegan options too."

Unsplash.com Jay Gajjar Unsplash.com Jay Gajjar loading...

So how about you? Where is your favorite spot for that best-grilled cheese? Is it in your kitchen? Give us your recommendations and post your comments below. Pass the ketchup!

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.