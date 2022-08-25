Details on Every Food Truck at Sea Isle’s Foodie Weekend

The annual Sea Isle Foodie Weekend is this weekend at Kix Mcnutley's, 63rd and Landis Avenue.

Friday, Aug 26 from 4- 8 pm and Saturday, Aug 27 from noon - 8 pm, you'll have 17 excellent food trucks from which to choose, plus crafts, live music, and family fun.

Here's a look at the participating food trucks in the Sea Ilse City Food Truck Festival and what they sell.

1- The Little Sicilian: based in Cherry Hill, they claim to be cringing the food of Palermo, Italy to South Jersey

2- Molto Bene! Ravioli Co., Philly based and founded by two friends with a love of food and doing their own thing, the Molto Bene! Ravioli Company makes small-batch ravioli with big-time flavor. For example, in July they were offering Broccoli Rabe Chicken Pesto Ravioli, White Bean Succotash, and Fried Long Hots.

3- House of Cupcakes: Princeton, East Brunswick, and Clifton, with recipes made famous by the big winners of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. One fan of this truck suggests the brownie cupcake.

4- Gold Stone Creamery: they offer "ice cream, cakes, shakes, and birthday cake the way you want it"

5- Chank's Grab-N-Go: from Millville, sandwiches, snacks, or anything that can be eaten in a dough-shaped cone.

6- Nick's Roast Beef: First opened in Philly in 1938, serving hand-carved roast beef sandwiches

7- Traveling Tomato: Williamstown's Traveling Tomato is a mobile wood-fired pizza truck with a vision to promote fresh, locally sourced ingredients established in Feb. 2020 by Chef Vinny Bruzzese & Chef Brian Brown

8- Bake'N Bacon: from Stone Harbor, the unique food truck that uses bacon as the star of all the entrees, sandwiches, burgers, and more. They use turkey bacon also for those who don’t eat pork.

9- Outer banks Boil Company: from Ocean City, specializing in signature seafood boils.

10- Cousin's Maine Lobster: from Trenton, as seen on Shark Tank, serving lobster rolls, lobster tails, lobster quesadillas, lobster tacos, and more

11- Pirate Pete's Soda Pop Co.: from Hammonton, serving genuine, ice cold, gourmet soda pop

12- Jeremiah's Custom Cuisine: from Berlin, NJ, "The Slider King" with sliders of pork, beef brisket, cheesesteaks, and sides.

13- Mac's Cafe: serving breakfast sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and chicken cheesesteaks, Waldorf chicken salad, vegan bowls, and sides

14- Rolling Bones: BBQ

15- Kona Ice: The family-oriented mobile shaved ice truck

16- Big Squeeze Lemonade: Fresh squeezed gourmet lemonade

17- Miss Connie's Street Corn: (appearing Saturday only) from Mays Landing, Locally-sourced Jersey Fresh fire-roasted street corn, corn in a cup, corn grits, waffled cornbread, corndogs, corn chowder, agua frescas, horchata

