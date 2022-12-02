'Tis the season to get festive! We mean "festive" in every form of the word. Wear the kooky Christmas leggings, the reindeer antler headbands, even the funny Christmas-themed onesies. When we say "get festive," we also mean with your fun weekend activities.

There's always something fun to do on the weekends here in South Jersey. During the holidays, there's always something going on that's great for the whole family. This weekend is no different. The fan of craft collecting in your life will, no doubt, have a great time at this weekend's Dickens Holiday Craft Fair going down in Mays Landing on Saturday, December 3rd.

You'll enjoy three different shopping locations as you make your way down Main Street in Mays Landing this weekend. With over 100 vendors in attendance, you'll no doubt find exactly what you're looking for in terms of various Christmas gifts, crafts, and decor.

The Dickens Of A Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair kicks off on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mays Landing. Expect vendors to be at the Presbyterian Church, War Memorial Park, and the Mays Landing library.

You find out all the information on the Facebook Event Page and on the flyer below:

