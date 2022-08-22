We all think we've got the cutest pets, don't we?

To be fair, it's hard not be biased when it comes to our furry best friends. An Atlantic County-based animal sanctuary is asking for your help to secure some funding for the most adorable little lamb who goes by the name of Max.

Max is currently in the care of Fawns Fortress, an animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor City.

According to multiple Facebook posts from the sanctuary's page, Max was born without a part of her spine. She doesn't have control of her bowels, so she requires round the clock care. Max lives most of her life in a wheelchair and is bathed twice a day. Since she can't control her bladder, the team at Fawns Fortress does everything they can to keep her clean and happy in an effort to give her the best life possible.

Get our free mobile app

Max is currently up for the title of America's Favorite Pet! If she wins, the $10,000 prize money will go towards her medical bills to ensure she continues to live her best life. She sure is a cutie, so it's no wonder she's currently second place in her specific group.

You can vote for Max once per day to ensure she scores the title. The first cut doesn't happen until September 1st, so there is still plenty of time for her to secure the top spot.

Per the contest's website, the host organization is the second biggest supporter of Paws.org, a group dedicated to the well-being of sick and orphaned animals. If Max wins, she'll not only get the monetary prize that will ensure her a decent life, but she'll also get some time in the spotlight via a spread in the magazine!

Vote for Max to be named America's Favorite Pet HERE.

Sources: Facebook, AmericasFavPet.com

Awww! Pictures of Cute, Cuddly Animals at the Atlantic County 4H Fair The 71st Atlantic County 4H Fair was held Friday and Saturday, August 6th and 7th, at the fairgrounds on Route 50 in South Egg Harbor. Here's a look at some of the animals!

Relax And Reconnect With Nature At This Amazing Farm Stay in Mays Landing, NJ JustBe Farm is the passion project of both Kate and Ray, two South Jersey locals who wanted a place where they could reconnect busy children, teens, and adults with nature.