Disney Princess: The Concert is coming to Ocean City, NJ

The soundtracks of Disney movies have been a huge part of many people's childhoods for decades and now you can experience all the songs from the famous Disney Princesses in a Broadway-style concert that will be hosted at the Ocean City Music Pier in July.

Disney Princess: The Concert features a female quartet of singers who will be performing on Sunday, July 9th along with the Ocean City Pops in a show that begins at 730pm. This is a theatrical concert experience with Broadway-style music and is made for all ages to enjoy from kids to adults. The show runs for about two hours and offers an Intermission at the halfway point of the concert.

The setlist for the concert includes the following songs: “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana), “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), “Colors of the Wind” (Pocahontas), “Part of Your World” (The Little Mermaid), “Almost There” (The Princess and The Frog), “Let It Go” (Frozen), and more. The Disney Concerts website has a special invitation for Disney Princess Fans:

"We invite you to relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy with your loved ones at Disney Princess – The Concert."

Ticket prices for Disney Princess: The Concert range from $37 to $52 per person and doors open at the Ocean City Music Pier at least 30 minutes before show time. For more information on this special event on Sunday, July 9th, visit the Ocean City, NJ Events website.