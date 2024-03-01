South Jersey Reveals Its Most Desired Vacation Destination

The weather in South Jersey leaves much to be desired this week, like somewhere warm to visit. Spring break.... I know you're ready for it.

To be frank, here in South Jersey, we're SO SICK of the cold! At this point, it seems like every single person is counting down the days until the temperature hits 70+. So, since we're all sharing the same sentiment of late, we asked a very important question.

New Jersey's most desirable Spring Break destination

Turns out, most South Jersey residents would much rather be in Disney right now. Can't say we disagree. At least it's in the 70s there! Honestly though, warm weather, smiles from ear to ear, delicious food, fun rides, and your favorite characters? Sounds ten times better then shivering our bums off here, right?! It is the happiest place on earth, after all.

Get our free mobile app



via GIPHY

We, as in South Jersey, say this in complete solidarity with each other: Summer, PLEASE COME QUICKLY! We need cold beers, bikinis, and our beaches to be warm... like STAT.

Source: Facebook

Top 10 Places NJ Wants to Escape to for Spring Break Spring Break is on the horizon and New Jersey wants to get out of the Garden State. You might be surprised to find out that our most-desired vacation destination is not even on a beach. Check out the Top 10 places NJ wants to escape to. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca