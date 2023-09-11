Do You Live In New Jersey’s Coldest Town Of All Time?

Before you blink, we're going to be talking about cold weather here in New Jersey, no matter how much we resist it. So, just how cold does it get here in New Jersey? You might be surprised.

There are plenty of places that get really cold, but there is one place that gets colder than any other in the Garden State. Do you think you know which town it is?

It would stand to reason that the town would be in the northern portion of the state, and it is pretty far west, too.

The average low temperature in this town is a frigid 38 degrees. In the coldest month of the season, January, the average temperature is an unbelievable 16 degrees. Don't those numbers make you yearn for winter?

And here is the statistic, provided by 24/7 Wall St. that is really mind-boggling. This really makes you understand just how cold it is in this town.

This town has about 143 days a year when the temperature drops below the freezing mark. Ouch, that hurts.

If you haven't guessed by now, the town we are talking about is Sussex, and if you live there, or have visited, you know it can get downright frigid. Sussex is located in Sussex County.

Nobody has to tell the folks who live in Sussex County or the town of Sussex that it gets pretty cold just about all the time, but if you're just visiting this winter, you better bring a coat, a hat, and some mittens. It's the coldest town in New Jersey.

