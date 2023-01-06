How Do Brutal New Jersey Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?

We are bracing for another New Jersey winter, and most of us have been dreading it since the last beach umbrellas got lifted.

There is no question that New Jersey was built to be a summer place. Even inland sections thrive in the summer, but by some weird twist of fate, we get some long nasty winters around here. Or do we?

We love to complain about the winters here in the Garden State, but is it because they are actually that bad, or is it just because we are really bad at them?

Could New Jersey be a tough place to enjoy in the winter just because our attitude is that we have to hate winter simply because it's not summer?

When you look at the stats, New Jersey has a very medium-type summer, at least when it comes to annual snowfall. It turns out we average 23.9 inches of snow each year, according to Wise Voter, and that is not even enough to rank us in the top half of the nation.

There we sit, ranked # 28 for snowfall, proving in that respect that we have a less-than-average brutal winter. So, what's the problem? Is it the temperature?

New Jersey's average winter temperature is above freezing at 33 degrees. There are 24 states with an average winter temperature below freezing. And the average winter temperature in Alaska, according to Current Results is 2.6 degrees, so what are we complaining about?

I'll tell you what we're complaining about. We can't go to the beach or boardwalks, our boats are out of the water, and we all, yes all of us, suck at driving in the snow. Don't worry. It's less than 150 days until Memorial Day weekend.

