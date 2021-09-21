Do You Remember These 17 Legendary Reporters from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?

Chances are if you have lived anywhere in or around South Jersey and Philadelphia for any length of time, you've grown up with the people that bring you the news every day and night on Channel 6.

After all, 6ABC has been the number one TV station in our region for - literally - the past 30 or 40 years now.

Get our free mobile app

But, over the past few decades, some very familiar faces have left the station due to any number of reasons.

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...