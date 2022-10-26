Does the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Really Want the Phillies to Lose?

Until Bryce Harper cranked that awesome home run, Jalen Hurts may have been the most popular athlete in Philidelphia.
That recognition may be about to be headed toward a drain near you.
Get this:
Jalen Hurts, the quarterback who's leading the Philadelphia Eagles through a (so far) undefeated football season, wants the Philidelphia Phillies - the World Series bound Philadelphia Phillies to ----- lose!
Say it ain't so Jalen!
Well, it is so.
Jalen Hurts is from Houston, and his heart is with the Astros.
This isn't the first time Hurts has shown off his hometown allegiance:
Now, these photos aren't from this week, and Hurts has been seen wearing Phillies swag now and then. Honestly, though, you gotta respect a guy who stays loyal to his hometown team, right? We just hope your Astros curl up and die, Jalen, that's all. Go Phillies!
