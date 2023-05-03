Is your hospital one of the best? The latest NJ safety grades

⚫ A new report gives most NJ hospitals high safety grades

The latest Leapfrog Group review of multiple measures of safety finds New Jersey ranks first among all states for the percentage of hospitals getting a grade of “A”.

In the new report, 51% of hospitals received an “A” safety grade, 26% got a grade of “B” while 22% of hospitals received a “C” Grade.

Not a single New Jersey hospital got a grade of D or F this time.

According to Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, the director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute (a watchdog organization that works with the Leapfrog Group), New Jersey hospitals are continuing to make improvements on several fronts, but this year’s report does raise concerns about infection rates.

She said these include “MRSA infections, CLABSI infections which are infections in the blood, and CAUTI infections which are infections in the urine, these infections can cause significant harm, it can really be life or death for some patients.”

Why did this happen?

She said the uptick in infection rates, to a large degree, was caused by the stress of the COVID pandemic “that caused unprecedented strain in our communities, and a lot of it had to do with resources, capacity, competing priorities and really being able to stay on top of some of these hospital-wide infections.”

How to use the report

Perez-Hudgins said when New Jersey residents review the data, “they can use this information to decide where to go for care, and to ask their doctors and nurses, their hospital leaders questions about their patient safety results and their efforts.”

She noted New Jersey was the only state with a 100% hospital participation rate “which shows continues commitment and dedication by hospitals to patient safety, quality and transparency.”

NJ hospitals that got A grades in the spring of 2023

Atlanticare Reg. Medical Ctr. - City Campus Atlantic City

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Atlanticare Reg. Medical Ctr. - Mainland Campus Pomona

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Pennington

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Chilton Medical Center Pompton Plains

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Community Medical Center Toms River

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Cooper University Hospital Camden

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Englewood

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Bayshore Medical Center Holmdel

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Jersey Shore University Medical Center Neptune

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Mountainside Medical Center Montclair

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-C

HMH Ocean University Medical Center Brick

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

HMH Old Bridge Medical Center Old Bridge

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Palisades Medical Center North Bergen

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Riverview Medical Center Red Bank

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Hunterdon Medical Center Flemington

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Inspira Medical Center Elmer Elmer

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill Mullica Hill

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Inspira Medical Center Vineland Vineland

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Jefferson Stratford Hospital Stratford

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital Turnersville

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Lakewood

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Morristown Medical Center Morristown

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Newton Medical Center Newton

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Overlook Medical Center Summit

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Plainsboro

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

RWJ University Hospital Rahway Rahway

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Saint Michael's Medical Center Newark

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

St. Luke's Warren Campus Phillipsburg

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

St. Mary's General Hospital Passaic

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

The Valley Hospital Ridgewood

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Virtua Marlton Hospital Marlton

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Virtua Voorhees Hospital Voorhees

Spring 2023 Grade-A

Fall 2022 Grade-A

NJ hospitals that got B grades in the spring of 2023

Cape Regional Medical Center Cape May

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Capital Health Regional Medical Center Trenton

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital Jersey City

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Clara Maass Medical Center Belleville

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

HMH Pascack Valley Medical Center Westwood

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-A

HMH Southern Ocean Medical Center Manahawkin

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Hackettstown Regional Medical Center Hackettstown

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital Cherry Hill

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Jersey City Medical Center Jersey City

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Newark

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

RWJ University Hospital New Brunswick

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

RWJ University Hospital at Hamilton Hamilton

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-A

RWJ University Hospital Somerset Somerville

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville Denville

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover Dover NJ

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Saint Peter's University Hospital New Brunswick

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Virtua Mount Holly Hospital Mount Holly

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Virtua Willingboro Hospital Willingboro

Spring 2023 Grade-B

Fall 2022 Grade-B

