Dogs Attack Father, Son Fishing on Maurice River in Millville

A peaceful evening fishing along the Maurice River turned into a dangerous situation on Monday when a pack of dogs attacked a father and son along the Maurice River Bicycle & Walking Trail.

Millville Police responded to a call from a man asking for help at about 8:30 pm Monday and found four dogs on the loose attacking the man and his son, according to the Vineland Daily Journal.

The father and son told police they were fishing on the banks of the Maurice River when the dogs came at them.

The Vineland Daily Journal reports that the 42-year-man and his 12-year-old son were taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland to be treated for dog bites. The report says the dogs were running loose near Main Street and Mulford Avenue in Millville.

Millville Police are investigating this attack and haven't released any other information concerning the dogs or their owners.

If you can provide any details about Monday's attack, call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

