Don’t Bother With This Pumpkin Spice Treat From EHT Place

I've never been one to jump on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.

I'm not a coffee drinker at all, so nothing in the coffee family has ever intrigued me.

I do like ice cream, so I have tried some pumpkin ice creams over the years, and most of them have been "OK." Not great, not bad, but not wonderful enough to keep going back for more.

I admit this time, it was advertising that persuaded me to try a pumpkin spice treat.

Wendy's, for a limited time, is offering the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's Gives Away Free Frostys After Finger Incident Getty Images loading...

I'm a Frosty lover from way back- and used to get them a lot. Always vanilla.

Lately, I'm trying to avoid fast food as much as I can - you know, taking the more healthy route.

But the TV commercial brought me back in.

On-screen the Pumpkin Spice Frosty looks so good - a wonderful color and a wonderful presentation, with a little swirl of the Frosty on top - kind of reminisent of the "Dairy Queen Swirl" that they do on the top of ice cream cones.

Wendy's Kicks Off Third Annual "Father's Day Frosty Weekend" with Eva Longoria Parker John Shearer loading...

So, one recent afternoon my car turned into the Wendy's drive-thru in the English Creek area of Egg Harbor Township.

I happily ordered a small Pumpkin Spice Frosty, ready for some frosty fall goodness.

Only, it wasn't good.

It was gross.

As I mentioned earlier, I've tried and liked pumpkin ice creams - but, now, looking back those were probably pumpkin and not "pumpkin spice."

Yuck. I didn't care for the taste at all. This was not a "tasty treat."

On top of that, my Pumpkin Spice Frosty was not at the right temperature. It did not stand up in the cup proudly and boldly with a cute swirl on top.

It sat in the cup half melted like a quickly melted soupy kid's ice cream on a summer day.

JK JK loading...

Sorry, Wendy's. I love you, but this was a failure for me.

Maybe the Frosty machine wasn't cold enough - maybe a coooold Frosty would have been better. The half-melted mush just didn't cut it.

So much for pumpkin spice. Bring on the peppermint!

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss