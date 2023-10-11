Don’t Bother With This Pumpkin Spice Treat From EHT Place

I've never been one to jump on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.
I'm not a coffee drinker at all, so nothing in the coffee family has ever intrigued me.
I do like ice cream, so I have tried some pumpkin ice creams over the years, and most of them have been "OK." Not great, not bad, but not wonderful enough to keep going back for more.
I admit this time, it was advertising that persuaded me to try a pumpkin spice treat.
Wendy's, for a limited time, is offering the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.
I'm a Frosty lover from way back- and used to get them a lot. Always vanilla.
Lately, I'm trying to avoid fast food as much as I can - you know, taking the more healthy route.
But the TV commercial brought me back in.
On-screen the Pumpkin Spice Frosty looks so good - a wonderful color and a wonderful presentation, with a little swirl of the Frosty on top - kind of reminisent of the "Dairy Queen Swirl" that they do on the top of ice cream cones.
So, one recent afternoon my car turned into the Wendy's drive-thru in the English Creek area of Egg Harbor Township.
I happily ordered a small Pumpkin Spice Frosty, ready for some frosty fall goodness.
Only, it wasn't good.
It was gross.
As I mentioned earlier, I've tried and liked pumpkin ice creams - but, now, looking back those were probably pumpkin and not "pumpkin spice."
Yuck. I didn't care for the taste at all. This was not a "tasty treat."
On top of that, my Pumpkin Spice Frosty was not at the right temperature. It did not stand up in the cup proudly and boldly with a cute swirl on top.
It sat in the cup half melted like a quickly melted soupy kid's ice cream on a summer day.
Sorry, Wendy's. I love you, but this was a failure for me.
Maybe the Frosty machine wasn't cold enough - maybe a coooold Frosty would have been better. The half-melted mush just didn't cut it.
So much for pumpkin spice. Bring on the peppermint!
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker