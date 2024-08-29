Be a Contestant on Joe and Jahna’s Sunrise Challenge

Are you ready to wake up and test your brainpower?

We're launching a brand new game Wednesday morning, two days after Labor Day.

Welcome to the Joe and Jahna Sunrise Challenge!

We're doing the challenge early each weekday morning at 5:45am!

Wow, that's early!

We thought it would give a chance for everyone to do some early morning brain calisthenics.

Here's how it works: We'll call you, say "Hi", and play our game. We'll give you a challenge topic, and you'll have 10 seconds to give us 5 answers relating to that topic.

For example, "Name five street names in Atlantic City that can be found on the Monopoly game board."

If you can name five in ten seconds, you win! If you can't - well, you don't win.

If you'd like to play, just fill out the form below, and we'll call you!

That's right, no trying to get through on our always-busy phone line. We call you instead.

Here's when to listen for the game

We're playing the Joe and Jahna Sunrise Challenge each morning. You can hear it daily at 5:45am.

Don't want to or can't wake up that early? You can click on the Joe and Jahna Podcast each day and check the contest there.

Either way, please join us - it's going to be fun!

Oh, by the way, possible answers to the Atlantic City/Monopoly street name question: Mediterranean, Baltic, Atlantic, Pacific, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, New York, Kentucky, Illinois, Virginia, States, Vermont, Connecticut, St, James, Park Place and Oriental.

